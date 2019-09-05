Super Saturday is on the cards at Stratford Racecourse

HORSE RACING

DUAL course winner Graceland is among the entries for the £15,500 Pardy’s Dairies Fresh Milk Deliveries Handicap Hurdle, highlight of Stratford’s Super Saturday seven-race card, writes David Hucker.

Leading throughout on both occasions, Graceland seems to relish the Stratford track, but would be racing from a career-high rating of 126 on Saturday and her trainer Donald McCain also has Beach Break in the race.

Definitelyanoscar was disqualified at Newton Abbot after Sean Bowen weighed in light when trainer Harry Fry’s stable representative failed to put the weight cloth on when saddling up before the race.

Racing from the same handicap mark of 120, compensation could await here.

The TM Resource Novices’ Hurdle over two miles, which gets the meeting under way at 2.15pm, is for horses that have not won more than three hurdle races, which allows Donald McCain’s See The Sea, winner of three of her five starts since joining from Richard Hannon’s stable, the chance to gain one more win in novice company.

She is also entered in a handicap at Sedgefield, today, Thursday, and, on official ratings, would have her work cut out against another three-time scorer Pacify, who is part-owned by the Duchess Of Cornwall.

Seven De Baune, runner-up on soft ground to Le Malin over hurdles at Dieppe in June, is an interesting entry in the Grundon Waste Management Novices’ Chase.

In what has the makings of a cracking contest, Potterman, a winner of two of his three chases, sets the standard, although he is also entered in the later Pragnell Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

There are two Irish entries in the Happy Birthday Andrew Fox Conditional Jockeys’ Selling Handicap Hurdle in the shape of Noel Kelly’s Best Not Argue and Falak from the Gordon Elliott stable.

Capitoul was beaten in a similar race here last month before winning at Market Rasen, where he beat Ballyellis by one-and-a-half lengths and the two would meet on the same terms here.

Olly Murphy’s Beau Sancy, beaten in a two-runner novices’ hurdle at the last meeting, could revert to fences in the Pragnell Gold Cup Handicap Chase over two-and-three-quarter miles.

For Good Measure would be another one back over the larger obstacles after three runs over hurdles.

They included victory at Huntingdon off a rating of 125 in May and he would be 2lb lower this time.

Hat-trick seeking Topofthecotswolds has been raised a whopping 10lbs for his defeat of Pink Eyed Pedro at the last meeting, which gives him a mountain to climb.

There are 13 entries, including last Saturday’s Newton Abbot winner Salto Chisco, in the Keogh & Hows Handicap Chase.

He was fortunate to score that day, as the clear leader fell at the final fence, and could struggle against No No Cardinal, who is in the form of his life, although on a career-high mark off 106, and course winner Atlantic Storm, who has run well in defeat in two subsequent starts.

Not many horses defy a penalty in bumper races, but there was a lot to like about the victory of Took The Lot at the last meeting to suggest that he could be up to winning the closing Andy Townsend Memorial Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.