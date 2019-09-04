Town progress in FA Youth Cup

YOUTH FOOTBALL

FA Youth Cup, Preliminary Round

Bromyard Town 0

Stratford Town 5

Report by Bryan Hale

STRATFORD Town eased through their FA Youth Cup preliminary round tie at Bromyard Town on Monday evening with a win that was as comfortable as the scoreline suggested.

Nick Ballinger’s side were on top throughout and the Bromyard keeper had already made smart saves from decent efforts by both Michael Boyd and Jamie Spiers before Town took the lead in the 15th minute when a slick move down the right ended with an assured finish from Rob Singer.

Town continued to pile on the pressure and effectively wrapped the game up with two goals in two minutes just before the break.

Singer took advantage of finding himself in acres of space to slot the ball past the keeper followed by Rob Sone making it 3-0 as he curled one in from 20 yards out.

It was more of the same after the restart with Boyd, Sone and Spiers all having well-struck shots dealt with by the overworked Bromyard keeper before Spiers fired in Town’s fourth on 54 minutes.

A couple of minutes later Boyd added the fifth and only the woodwork prevented Sam Leary making it six as Town saw out the rest of the game in complete control.

The draw for the first qualifying round has already been made and sees Town have another away tie at either AFC Telford United or Hereford, who are scheduled to play their preliminary round match tomorrow, Thursday.