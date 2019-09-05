Poulson hopes striker pushes on to play at higher level

FOOTBALL

FC STRATFORD boss Dave Poulson hopes Dylan Parker’s hat-trick against Chelmsley Town in the FA Vase will act as a catalyst for him to push for a place in the Stratford Town first team.

Parker, making his third appearance for Poulson, proved to be the difference in Sunday’s Vase first qualifying round tie at the Arden Garages Stadium, as his three goals were enough to give his side a 3-2 victory over higher-ranked Chelmsley.

FC Stratford, who pocketed £550 prize money, will now entertain another Midland League Division One side in GNP Sports in the second qualifying round on Saturday, 14th September.

Poulson said: “It was great to see Parker getting a hat-trick and as much as it would be great to have him with us for a while, I really hope this is the catalyst for him to be playing at a higher level again.”

When asked about Parker’s form, first team boss Tommy Wright said: “He was unfortunate not to be involved in our last two games, but I set him the challenge of getting FC Stratford through to the next round of the Vase and he did exactly that.

“We shall see how he does this week in training, but I’m sure he will be doing his best to stake a claim for a shirt this weekend.”

FC Stratford return to Midland League Division Two action on Saturday when they make the trip to Moor Green Academy (3pm kick-off).