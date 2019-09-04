Do3 racing the global field

TRIATHLON

OVERSEAS events were the focus for Warwickshire triathlon squad Do3 at the weekend, as the squad competed on a global platform in world championship races.

At the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in Lausanne, Switzerland, triathletes competed for world titles at both sprint and standard distances.

The competition took place on the banks of Lake Geneva with The Alps as the backdrop.

Competing in the sprint distance races, Sarah Northover raced for GB at age group and was fourth in her category in a time of 1:12:14.

Mel Knight, who represented France, completed the competition in 1:22:36.

Anita Howe took part in the standard distance championships over a 1,500m choppy open water swim, 40km hilly bike ride and tough 10km run.

She finished the swim in 30:54, the bike in 1:11:49 and the run in 43:29 with a cumulative time of 2:31:06.

Do3’s head coach Dave Knight was on the start line for cycling’s biggest event held in Poznan, Poland.

Having qualified to race for GB he took part in the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships over a 151km course in a time of 4:05:33.

In the UK, Ben Phyall and Grant Marshall were on form in East Yorkshire at the Sundowner Middle Distance Triathlon.

The 1,900m swim, 90km bike and 21km run took place as the sun set and saw Pyhall smash 25 minutes off his previous time and finish in 5:15:35, Marshall in 5:17:16.

There were other major achievements at the Phoenix Sprint Duathlon at Ragley Hall where Alison Robbins was third place female and first in her age group over the 2.5km run, 23km bike and 5km run.

The Southam Triathlon, a 400m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run, saw several of the squad compete, with Jake Louis taking third man (first U25), closely followed by Guy Bicknell as fourth man overall and second in his age group.

Sonya Chapman finished as second woman, Paul Nash was the first over-55 to finish while Michael Griffiths overcame bike mechanical problems to finish 30th.

Several Do3 athletes tested their mettle at single discipline events including Chillswim Coniston, where Janet Stansfield, Beccy Huntley and Victoria Jeffs took part in the 5.25m endurance swim, the length of Coniston Water, while in Llanberis, Wales, Joe Lee completed the 10km Brutal Swim and was seventh overall in a time of 3:39:37.

The Mad Summer Hare Sportive drew Ian Dickens, Steven Hession, Mark Bozdogan, Neil Bowler, Ben Chatt, Stuart Pryor, Elizabeth Roche and Bogdan Ene to the 102-mile bike course.

There were also PBs a plenty at Kenilworth Half Marathon, where Claudie Combelas, Pat Poulton, Stuart Mckay, Tim Fenton and John Taplin raced, and Louise Beasley ran a great time at Wolverhampton Half, in preparation for the European Long Course Triathlon Championships in mid-September.

Head coach Knight said: “‘We’ve had another fantastic weekend!

“I was delighted to be able to race in GB kit. Competing at this level reminds me of the pressure and suspense these races have.

“We all train to the best of our ability but the start line is an entirely different pressure.

“The whole squad is highly supportive of each other in these high-pressure circumstances, regardless of the race or the level of the competition.

“Congratulations to everyone who raced and took part this weekend and we look forward to the next few weeks and more high-profile competitions.”