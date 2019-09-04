Plans for £8.25million college redevelopment submitted

An ambitious £8.25million project to completely redevelop Stratford College is set to become a reality with the submission of a detailed planning application marking a major milestone in the site’s transformation last week.

The application concerns the redevelopment of one of the large blocks at the front of the college, anticipated to be the first phase of a three-phase redevelopment of the entire site.

The revamped block, would house the college’s new entrance, a library area, PC suite, skills centre, student support and open plan offices.

Alterations to the car park including new disabled parking spaces, are also proposed.

While the application mainly focusses on the refurbishment of this block, it details other alterations to the wider site the college would like to make by the end of the third phase of development- a three-year project.

Such proposed work includes the demolition of four college blocks, the refurbishment of five existing blocks and new walkways between the college buildings.

The plan mentions the construction of an open air Theatre Square, ‘green heart’ landscaping and remedial works to the façade of another college block.

Should the application be approved, hopes are that work will start in the late autumn on phase one with the college remaining open as usual throughout the project.