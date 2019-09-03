Schoolgirls get national recognition for helping hedgehogs

INSPIRATIONAL Stratford schoolgirls Kyra Barboutis and Sophie Smith have been named in a national newspaper’s list of 50 people who make Britain a better place, following their tireless work to help hedgehogs.

The pair, who run the group Hedgehog Friendly Town, made the Independent’s Happy List 2019 last week for their kindness and ingenuity.

The list is designed as an antidote to awards that celebrate celebrity or wealth and highlight the work of those who give rather than take.

Kyra and Sophie, both 13, run a hedgehog hospital with the support of local vets and have so far helped almost 500 animals.

Earlier this year the girls also put pressure on Taylor Wimpey to make its Arden Heath development in Stratford more hedgehog friendly.

After meeting the pair, the developer agreed to install hedgehog tunnels in hedges it had netted, to allow the animals to escape.

Elsewhere the pair have raised awareness about the need for homeowners to install ramps in ponds to prevent hedgehogs drowning and make other improvements.

They won this year’s RSPCA Young Person of the Year Award in June, which was presented to them by comedian John Bishop and Pete Wicks from the Only Way is Essex.

Kyra said: “Me and Sophie are so happy to have been included on the Happy List, it’s a big surprise and a huge honour to be included alongside all those who are making such a big difference, it’s a fantastic opportunity for us.

“We’ve been doing this since we were nine years old. We chose to help hedgehogs because we realised that we had not seen one in a long time and after doing some research we found that there were things we could do to help them.

“It’s great to educate young children about hedgehogs and we really want to keep working with developers to make sure there are measures to help wildlife included in their plans, things like hedgehog houses, feeding stations, holes in fences to allow them to escape and ramps in ponds,” she added.

To find out more visit hedgehogfriendlytown.co.uk