Stratford bars will keep their licences

Two of Stratford’s busiest nightspots will keep their licences despite local residents arguing the area is totally unsuitable for such venues.

While the news is a boost to Stratford’s dwindling nightlife, both the Shakespeare Street Cocktail Bar (also known as Shakespeare No1) and the One Elm will have to take extra measures to prevent noise and antisocial behaviour impacting on residents.

Concerns raised about both premises prompted the council to review the licences last month, with the Licencing Panel hearing representations from council inspectors, residents and the bars themselves.

While they will not lose their licences, neither venue has emerged from the hearing totally unscathed.

The licensing panel decided to suspend the cocktail bar’s license for six weeks to give the owner, Earl Withers, the chance to take steps to ensure that it complies with the conditions of the licence.

The One Elm on the other hand will have to install CCTV and comply with other conditions.

