A TREE has fallen across the full width of the River Avon between Barton Lock at Billington and Bidford Grange Lock at Pilgrim – reports Avon Navigation Trust.

Engineers and tree surgeons are en-route to clear a navigable passage.

Users are advised to wait at Barton or Bidford Grange until further information is available.

Further updates will be sent as work progresses.

Navigation Incident No. 0300 999 2010 – 8.40am.