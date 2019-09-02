Raising awareness about dementia

SEPTEMBER is World Alzheimer’s Month and an opportunity to raise awareness of dementia.

As the number of people diagnosed with dementia increases, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is helping residents to understand dementia, what to do if you have concerns about your memory and support available if you have been diagnosed with dementia.

Everybody forgets things from time-to-time and stress, anxiety, depression, certain physical illnesses, infections and vitamin and thyroid deficiencies are just a few of the things that can affect memory.

However, if your memory is getting noticeably worse, or affecting everyday life, book an appointment with your GP as it may be a sign of dementia. Help, support and treatment as early as possible can help you manage your symptoms.

For anyone diagnosed with dementia, there are services throughout the county that offer support. Warwickhire’s Dementia Navigator Service supports people to access the right support for them following their diagnosis. Services are also available in each district and borough area, with dedicated local services.

For more information about services available across Warwickshire for those living with or caring for something with dementia, visit https://dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk/

For more information about dementia services and support available across Warwickshire, you can order a booklet for local information:

For South Warwickshire contact: southernareateam@warwickshire.gov.uk

Find more information about the Dementia Navigator service, call 01926 888 999 or email southwarks@alzheimers.org.uk.