Have we got a marathon competition for you …

WE have a great competition this week where one lucky young person will get the chance to design the medal for the 2020 Shakespeare Marathon, and their winning design will be given to 3,500 runners when they cross the finish line. The competition is open to anyone under 18 years of age, living in the Warwickshire area and the first prize of a £50 Amazon voucher, plus runners-up certificates, will be given by law firm Shakespeare Martineau. The lucky winner will also get a t-shirt with their medal design from Sporting Print.

The Shakespeare Marathon was created by the Stratford Rotary Club to raise funds for the local community – the Shakespeare Hospice is the main beneficiary, along with Stratford Samaritans, ESH works and Lifespace Trust, and some 40 other local charities and community groups receive donations from this world-famous event, every year.

Race director Samantha Wheeler devised the medal competition two years ago when she took over the role: “I asked the KES art department students to design our coveted medal for us. They created some amazing designs and helped our medal company move those designs on to create the physical medal.

“Because of their support I’m delighted that we are now able to team up with the Stratford Herald and Escape Arts to bring the competition to a wider audience.

“Anyone under the age of 18 who lives in the area can enter, and if you need inspiration Escape Arts are running workshops and after-school clubs to help you design a medal that best visually represents the marathon and the town of Stratford-upon-Avon.”

The sponsors of the medals are UK top 50 law firm Shakespeare Martineau. Andrew Smith, head of the firm’s Stratford office and one of the medal competition judges, said: “The standard and creativity of the designs has always been outstanding and we are delighted to have this opportunity to continue to showcase the talent of Stratford’s young people.

“Your medal design can be round, or square, you can use up to five bold colours to bring your design to life – one of them being black – and you can even include text from the Bard. Entries can be hand drawn or computer generated and you will need to include the Rotary logo and the text ‘Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon 2020’. Designs that are bold and clear to see will stand out best.”

Entries must be sent by noon on Monday, 30th September, including your design and your name, age and contact details, with contact details for a parent/guardian for those under 16. They should be sent to: Marathon Medal Competition, Stratford Herald, York House, 17 Rother Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire CV37 6NB; or emailed to: rhowarth@ stratford-herald.com After the closing date a judging panel will meet to decide the winner. The judges’ decision is final. Entry details will only be used for the purpose of judging the competition and for no other purpose.

Terms and conditions 1. Medal must represent the Marathon, Shakespeare or the town of Stratford-upon-Avon. 2. The design can be any round or square but the content must be visible within a 50mm by 50mm design. 3. Only five colours can be used. 4. Entries can be computer generated or hand drawn 5. Winning design/colours may be altered to ensure visibility of detail 6. Winner will receive a £50 Amazon voucher, certificate and a t-shirt with medal design 7. Runners-up will receive a certificate