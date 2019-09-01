Councillors to consider new grants scheme for community groups

Proposals for a new grants scheme to help community groups across the district are to be considered by councillors next week.

Members of the Overview and Scrutiny Committee will discuss the idea of a rural and urban capital improvements grant scheme next Wednesday after it was proposed by Cllr Peter Richards back in March.

The funding pot would enable non-for-profit community organisations to apply for grants of up to £25,000 towards capital projects.

Such projects could include building repairs, energy efficiency and renewable energy, insulation, solar panels, disabled access facilities and other improvements.

Currently external grant and loan schemes available to such groups are limited and predominantly exclusive to community building improvements rather than capital assets such as equipment.

Many of the existing schemes are believed to be oversubscribed.

The committee’s recommendation on whether to support such a scheme will then go before councillors at Cabinet.