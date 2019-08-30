Kay: Saints not getting ahead of themselves after perfect start

FOOTBALL

ALTHOUGH Southam United have started life in Hellenic League Division Two North in fine fettle, manager Richard Kay is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

The Saints made it two league wins out of two on Bank Holiday Monday as a Levi Steele hat-trick sent them on their way to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Buckingham Athletic Development.

Victory on Monday followed Saturday’s 4-1 success over Division One East opponents Milton United to progress to the next round of the Bluefin Sport Hellenic Challenge Cup.

Despite the positive results, Kay stressed the importance of building on United’s good start.

“It has been a fantastic start to our Hellenic campaign,” he said.

“I would certainly have taken three wins after we were scheduled three opening games in six days.

“We are getting the rewards for a very tough pre-season schedule where we finished strong and we have carried that form into our opening games.

“We need to build on the start and continue to just play what is in front of us week to week with the freedom we are currently playing with.”

Saints were positive from the start against Buckingham and took an early lead when Steele put away a sixth-minute penalty, his second from the spot this season.

He was to double the advantage five minutes later and, although the home side forced Saints on to the back-foot with a corner in the 13th, they soon regained control of the match, forcing a corner of their own before Frankie Baigent put a good chance wide.

Steele rang up his hat-trick in the 34th minute, but Buckingham reduced the deficit seven minutes before half-time to give themselves a chance of a second-half comeback.

Saints pressed again after the break, but couldn’t find a way through until substitute Ethan Champkins made his presence felt, scoring within three minutes of coming on the pitch to make it 4-1 and put the match beyond doubt

Steele almost got a fourth when latching on to a flick by Dan Long, but the keeper saved and in the 76th minute, Ricky Barby headed into the box where the ball was picked up by Champkins whose shot hit the crossbar.

Like on Monday, the Saints got off to a flying start in their Bluefin Sport Hellenic Challenge Cup clash against Milton on Saturday.

Dan Long put them ahead with just ten minutes on the clock and doubled the lead in the 37th minute from a precision pass from Brandon Smith that was finished off by Simon Barby.

Ben Tennant scored from a free-kick on the stroke of half-time and, within a minute of the re-start, Saints put the match beyond United’s reach when Ethan Champkins made it 4-0.

More chances fell Saints’ way with Frankie Baigent shooting wide and substitute Steele being denied by the keeper before United got a consolation six minutes from time.

After the hectic opening week, the Saints now have a break until they visit Easington Sports Development on Saturday, 7th September.