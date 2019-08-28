FOCUSLife magazine FREE with this week’s Herald

IN THE SEPTEMBER EDITION:
Journalist Matthew Bates died three years ago aged 27, his mum Louise has written a book about her bereavement – she tells us about her heartbreaking journey
David Garrick’s mission to commemorate Shakespeare 250 years ago shows what a galvanised community can do
Retailer Rohan is on a mission to Gift Your Gear
Glyn Jones, aka Shakespeare’s gardener, harvests apples and mulberries – and miraculously turns them into alcoholic beverages!
Were there prostitutes in Stratford? Local historian Nell Darby suspects not
PLUS find out the top things to do in September and win tickets to see Blood Brothers at Brum Hippodrome