Bexson shines at Ironman Dun Laoghaire

TRIATHLON

STRATFORD TC member Emma Bexson finished as first woman, best in her age group and fourth overall at the Ironman Dun Laoghaire 70.3 in Ireland.

The race featured a 1,900m swim from Sandycove, home to the famous Martello Tower, in the clear waters of the Irish Sea in Dublin Bay, before taking athletes on a spectacular and challenging 56-mile (90km) bike course.

The course travelled through some of the most scenic areas in the region, including County Wicklow, home to the Wicklow Mountains National Park and its glacial lakes, rivers and abundant natural beauty.

Athletes then took in stunning coastal views and weaved their way through the streets of the charming seaside town for the 13.1-mile (21.1km) run, before finishing with Dun Laoghaire Harbour and Dublin Bay as the backdrop.

However, it was a race fraught with controversy with tough conditions and a challenging environment.

The sea mist rolled in and visibility was reduced to 10m on the 1,900m swim making for a interesting race as the pros and first 180 athletes, including Bexson, raced the full distance

. But after the first 180 started the race was halted and deemed unsafe to run.

The organisers let the first wave carry on while holding the others on the start line.

The rest then swam a 950m shortened course instead of the full 1,900m.

Equally the first 10km on the bike was in thick fog making it difficult to see the road ahead.

Then as the triathletes climbed the mist lifted and the sun shone.

The bike course proved technical and hilly, with riders climbing relentlessly into the Wicklow mountains before rain and mist descended once again to make conditions more challenging.

If the bike ride wasn’t hilly enough, the run itself was set to challenge with just over 1,000ft of climbing, although the run along the sea front and around the harbour had spectacular crowd support.

Bexson finished fourth overall, but was the first woman athlete to finish that had completed the long/full course with the exception of the pros.

She also won her age group in an excellent overall time of five hours, 47 minutes and 28 seconds.

Bexson said: “Making the climb to the finish line and completing the race was all the more rewarding after the tough conditions.

“I had a solid race with great preparation for the full Ironman Tenby in three weeks’ time which has been the main focus of my season.

“It was a crazy race with every type of weather you can imagine.”