Long-serving president retires after 29 years in role

TENNIS

AFTER 29 years as president of the Wildmoor Spa Summer League, 85-year-old Tony King has announced his retirement from the role.

King, from Alcester and also a part sponsor of the league, felt it was time he took a back seat to allow someone younger to take over the reins.

His retirement announcement coincided with his 85th birthday.

King got involved with the Wildmoor Spa Summer League during his time as a player with Alcester Tennis Club and wanted to help the new league which was founded in 1990 by its secretary Corin Bishop.

In 1991, King offered to sponsor their annual tournament and he was duly elected as president and has never looked back.

As a local businessman at the time, he ran an Alcester-based company called King Construction and was responsible for relaying new courts at Alcester Tennis Club which itself was going through a rejuvenation.

When he first arrived in the area King played tennis at Stratford-on-Avon and later Bidford-on-Avon before moving to Alcester.

He played an active role in helping develop Alcester Tennis Club as well as regularly playing in their teams, becoming the club’s chairman and later club president.

King remained an active sponsor up to and including this year of the league’s junior competition and men’s Inter-League Charity Cup final.

King signed off his time as league president by thanking the management committee and secretary Bishop for his ‘inestimable’ contribution over the years to south Warwickshire tennis.