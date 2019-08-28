Poulson calls for support ahead of FC Stratford’s FA Vase tie

FOOTBALL

BOSS Dave Poulson is hoping a ‘decent’ crowd comes out in force for FC Stratford’s FA Vase first qualifying round clash against Chelmsley Town at the Arden Garages Stadium this weekend.

FC Stratford are in a rich vein of form and go into Sunday’s clash (3pm kick-off) against their Midland League Division One opponents on the back of two wins over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Poulson’s men enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Boldmere Sports & Social Falcons on Saturday before getting the better of Earlswood Town 2-1 on Monday.

And now Poulson is hoping that form continues into the FA Vase, but he has called on fans to get behind his team.

“We’ve got a big week ahead with the FA Vase game against Chelmsley on Sunday, so it would be great to see a decent crowd at the Arden Garages Stadium.”

FC Stratford have now won their last three Midland League Division Two games since starting the campaign with back-to-back defeats.

After a 2-0 success over Coton Green on 17th August, they followed that up with a 3-2 victory over Boldmere on Saturday, thanks to goals from Tom Parnaby (2) and Nathaniel Percival.

Poulson’s men then came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Earlswood on Bank Holiday Monday, with Tom Daccus and Ashley Wilkes getting on the scoresheet at the Arden Garages Stadium.

The three wins have lifted FC Stratford up to seventh in the table and Poulson has been left pleased with how his players have responded after a slow start to the campaign.

“It’s obviously been a good last ten days for us picking up three wins on the bounce against three very good sides,” he said.

“After the losses in the first two games we certainly felt under pressure to get some points on the board and the lads have reacted brilliantly.

“I was particularly pleased with the second half against Earlswood.

“We had been outplayed in the first half and were probably fortunate to only be one down at half-time.

“We showed determination and character to turn the game around.”

Poulson was also quick to praise the impact Louis McDonald and Robbie Sone, both of the Stratford Town Academy, made in the Bank Holiday fixtures.

“Both played 90 minutes on Saturday and then both made a big impact after coming off the bench on Monday,” he added.

“We should start to see some of the younger players returning from holidays and injuries soon, but we will of course be working closely with Nick Ballinger and Steve Walker as there are Academy and youth team games to take into consideration.

“We do intend to use these lads throughout the season, but we will have to work with Nick and Steve to ensure they do not over play.”