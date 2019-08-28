Top rowing scholarship for Stratford Boat Club ace

ROWING

TALENTED Stratford BC junior Fred Tyler has won a prestigious rowing scholarship with Shrewsbury School.

Shrewsbury School is nationally recognised as one of the leading rowing schools in the country and boasts an impressive 14 Henley Royal Regatta wins to its name.

To mark the awarding of his scholarship as well as his contribution on and off the water, Tyler was awarded the Junior Felix Award at the club’s annual general meeting.

Junior co-ordinator and J16 coach Steve Wellstead said: “The club is very proud of Tyler’s achievements which have been gained through his own determination and support from his parents.

“His scholarship also says much for the standard of coaching at Stratford.”

The Senior Felix Award went to Phil Marshall and his team who have strived over the last year to ensure the club’s fleet of boats are always in good repair and that all the equipment is safe to use.

Over the years, Marshall and his team have saved the club many thousands of pounds.

There has also been a very pleasing link with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in that many of the club’s junior members have worked under Marshall’s guidance to help repair and maintain equipment for the good of the club and the community.

The Felix Awards, presented by chairman Dawson Curnock, are a legacy from Stratford BC’s past president Felix Badcock, who gave so much to the club during his time in the role.

The tankard trophies were won by Badcock during his long rowing career and are over-engraved with the winners’ name and award.

At the AGM, Stratford BC also highlighted the awards of other former juniors who have gone on to high acclaim.

Imogen North, Peter Boyes and Maddie Gardner all represented Great Britain at the Home International Regatta, Mya Kenny was awarded a place at Hartpury College while Esme Booth represented Great Britain at U23 level.