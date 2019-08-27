RSC show briefly halted on Friday

The Friday night performance of the Provoked Wife at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Swan Theatre had to be stopped ten minutes from the end on Friday night when a member of the audience was taken ill.

A spokesperson from the RSC confirmed: “Ten minutes before the end of Friday evening’s performance (Friday 23 August) of The Provoked Wife, a member of the audience fainted. The show was temporarily stopped for five minutes, and the audience member was assisted out of the auditorium where additional help was given.”

One audience member told the Herald: “I thought the incident was dealt with promptly, efficiently and professionally. The audience clearly appreciated the concern of the two women actors on stage and the decisiveness of the stage manager, who took control of the situation immediately.”