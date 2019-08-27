Town handed home draw in FA Cup first qualifying round

FOOTBALL
STRATFORD Town have been handed a home tie in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.
Tommy Wright’s Blues will entertain Stourport Swifts or Boldmere St Michaels – both of the Midland League Premier Division – at the Arden Garages Stadium on Saturday, 7th September (3pm kick-off).
Swifts and Boldmere drew 0-0 in their preliminary round clash on 24th August, with the replay taking place on Monday, 2nd September (7.45pm kick-off).
Town will be looking to go further in the FA Cup than they did last year, having been knocked out by Alvechurch in the first qualifying round, going down 1-0 at the Arden Garages Stadium.
Winning clubs will receive £4,500 from The FA prize fund while losing clubs will collect £1,500.
The full FA Cup first qualifying round draw:
Thornaby v Ossett United
1874 Northwich v Pickering Town
Scarborough Athletic v Marske United
Lancaster City v Northwich Victoria
FC United of Manchester v Atherton Collieries
Dunston or Goole v Sunderland RCA
Liversedge v Stockton Town
Newcastle Benfield v Radcliffe or Runcorn Town
Warrington Town v City of Liverpool
Charnock Richard or Longridge Town v Irlam
Widnes or Mossley v Whitby Town
Tadcaster Albion v Ashton United
Stalybridge Celtic or West Didsbury & Chorlton v Padiham or Marine
Trafford v Bamber Bridge
Eccleshill United or Glossop North End v Pontefract Collieries or Hebburn Town
South Shields v Colne
Maltby Main v Ramsbottom United or Winsford United
Brighouse Town or Morpeth Town v Hyde United
Seaham Red Star v Witton Albion
Kirby Muxloe v Boston Town or Leicester Nirvana
Lutterworth Town v Hednesford Town
Halesowen Town v Lichfield City
Long Eaton United or South Normanton Athletic v Coalville Town
Tamworth v Nuneaton Borough
Loughborough Dynamo or Sherwood Colliery v Heather St Johns
Barwell v Heanor Town or AFC Mansfield
Romulus v Buxton
Banbury United v Gainsborough Trinity
Matlock Town v Basford United
Stratford Town v Stourport Swifts or Boldmere St Michaels
Rushall Olympic v Sheffield
Belper Town or Sporting Khalsa v Alvechurch
Nantwich Town v Grantham Town
Kidsgrove Athletic or Newcastle Town v Cleethorpes Town
Sutton Coldfield Town v Redditch United
Stafford Rangers v Mickleover Sports
Bromsgrove Sporting v Stourbridge
Whitchurch Alport v Leek Town
Chasetown v Staveley MW
Wingate & Finchley v London Colney
Soham Town Rangers v Whitton United
Takeley or White Ensign v Potters Bar Town
Deeping Rangers v AFC Sudbury
Enfield Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds
Kings Langley v Barking
Hornchurch v Kempston Rovers
Cheshunt v Brightlingsea Regent
Stamford v FC Clacton or Witham Town
Biggleswade v Tilbury
Basildon United v Coggeshall Town
Royston Town v Rothwell Corinthians
Histon v Maldon & Tiptree
Waltham Abbey v Canvey Island
Colney Heath v Corby Town
Dunstable Town v Bishop’s Stortford
Grays Athletic v March Town United
Barton Rovers v Romford
Aylesbury United v Walthamstow
St Ives Town v Berkhamsted
FC Romania or Ware v Leiston
East Thurrock United v Peterborough Sports
Wisbech Town or Ely City v Hitchin Town
Bowers & Pitsea v Harlow Town or Brentwood Town
Godmanchester Rovers or St Neots Town v Biggleswade Town
Hadley v Arlesey Town
Dereham Town v Needham Market
Lowestoft Town v Thame United or Leighton Town
Whitstable Town v Folkestone Invicta
Chesham United v Fleet Town
Whyteleafe v Merstham
Chertsey Town v Sheppey United
Chichester City v Chalfont St Peter
Hartley Wintney v Spelthorne Sports
Bracknell Town v Carshalton Athletic
Kingstonian v Walton Casuals
Leatherhead v Lewes
Hanwell Town v Staines Town
South Park v Badshot Lea
Tooting & Mitcham United v AFC Vardeanians
Whitehawk v Abbey Rangers
Broadbridge Heath v Worthing
Haywards Heath Town v AFC Dunstable or Hayes & Yeading United
Harrow Borough v Binfield
Horley Town v Balham
Cray Wanderers v Bedfont Sports Club
Westfield v Chipstead or Hassocks
Haringey Borough v Herne Bay or AFC Croydon Athletic
Corinthian Casuals v Sevenoaks Town
Sutton Common Rovers v Beaconsfield Town
Ashford United v Farnborough
Ramsgate v Arundel
Sutton Athletic v Flackwell Heath
VCD Athletic or AFC Uckfield Town v Moneyfields
Bognor Regis Town v Sittingbourne
Little Common v Hendon
Horsham YMCA v Margate
Metropolitan Police v Horsham
Weston Super Mare v Fareham Town
Cinderford Town v Bideford
Didcot Town v Poole Town
Truro City v Wimborne Town
Plymouth Parkway v Merthyr Town
Bridgwater Town v Bristol Manor Farm
Winchester City or AFC Stoneham v Taunton Town
Willand Rovers v North Leigh
Slimbridge or Burnham v Tiverton Town
Hythe & Dibden v Kidlington
Tavistock v Shepton Mallet or Melksham Town
Highworth Town v Yate Town or Exmouth Town
Wantage Town or Thame Rangers v Swindon Supermarine
Longlevens v Portland United
Thatcham Town v Salisbury
Cirencester Town v Gosport Borough
Evesham United v Dorchester Town
Mangotsfield United v Blackfield & Langley
Sholing v Bradford Town