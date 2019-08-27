Town handed home draw in FA Cup first qualifying round

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have been handed a home tie in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Tommy Wright’s Blues will entertain Stourport Swifts or Boldmere St Michaels – both of the Midland League Premier Division – at the Arden Garages Stadium on Saturday, 7th September (3pm kick-off).

Swifts and Boldmere drew 0-0 in their preliminary round clash on 24th August, with the replay taking place on Monday, 2nd September (7.45pm kick-off).

Town will be looking to go further in the FA Cup than they did last year, having been knocked out by Alvechurch in the first qualifying round, going down 1-0 at the Arden Garages Stadium.

Winning clubs will receive £4,500 from The FA prize fund while losing clubs will collect £1,500.

The full FA Cup first qualifying round draw:

Thornaby v Ossett United

1874 Northwich v Pickering Town

Scarborough Athletic v Marske United

Lancaster City v Northwich Victoria

FC United of Manchester v Atherton Collieries

Dunston or Goole v Sunderland RCA

Liversedge v Stockton Town

Newcastle Benfield v Radcliffe or Runcorn Town

Warrington Town v City of Liverpool

Charnock Richard or Longridge Town v Irlam

Widnes or Mossley v Whitby Town

Tadcaster Albion v Ashton United

Stalybridge Celtic or West Didsbury & Chorlton v Padiham or Marine

Trafford v Bamber Bridge

Eccleshill United or Glossop North End v Pontefract Collieries or Hebburn Town

South Shields v Colne

Maltby Main v Ramsbottom United or Winsford United

Brighouse Town or Morpeth Town v Hyde United

Seaham Red Star v Witton Albion

Kirby Muxloe v Boston Town or Leicester Nirvana

Lutterworth Town v Hednesford Town

Halesowen Town v Lichfield City

Long Eaton United or South Normanton Athletic v Coalville Town

Tamworth v Nuneaton Borough

Loughborough Dynamo or Sherwood Colliery v Heather St Johns

Barwell v Heanor Town or AFC Mansfield

Romulus v Buxton

Banbury United v Gainsborough Trinity

Matlock Town v Basford United

Stratford Town v Stourport Swifts or Boldmere St Michaels

Rushall Olympic v Sheffield

Belper Town or Sporting Khalsa v Alvechurch

Nantwich Town v Grantham Town

Kidsgrove Athletic or Newcastle Town v Cleethorpes Town

Sutton Coldfield Town v Redditch United

Stafford Rangers v Mickleover Sports

Bromsgrove Sporting v Stourbridge

Whitchurch Alport v Leek Town

Chasetown v Staveley MW

Wingate & Finchley v London Colney

Soham Town Rangers v Whitton United

Takeley or White Ensign v Potters Bar Town

Deeping Rangers v AFC Sudbury

Enfield Town v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Kings Langley v Barking

Hornchurch v Kempston Rovers

Cheshunt v Brightlingsea Regent

Stamford v FC Clacton or Witham Town

Biggleswade v Tilbury

Basildon United v Coggeshall Town

Royston Town v Rothwell Corinthians

Histon v Maldon & Tiptree

Waltham Abbey v Canvey Island

Colney Heath v Corby Town

Dunstable Town v Bishop’s Stortford

Grays Athletic v March Town United

Barton Rovers v Romford

Aylesbury United v Walthamstow

St Ives Town v Berkhamsted

FC Romania or Ware v Leiston

East Thurrock United v Peterborough Sports

Wisbech Town or Ely City v Hitchin Town

Bowers & Pitsea v Harlow Town or Brentwood Town

Godmanchester Rovers or St Neots Town v Biggleswade Town

Hadley v Arlesey Town

Dereham Town v Needham Market

Lowestoft Town v Thame United or Leighton Town

Whitstable Town v Folkestone Invicta

Chesham United v Fleet Town

Whyteleafe v Merstham

Chertsey Town v Sheppey United

Chichester City v Chalfont St Peter

Hartley Wintney v Spelthorne Sports

Bracknell Town v Carshalton Athletic

Kingstonian v Walton Casuals

Leatherhead v Lewes

Hanwell Town v Staines Town

South Park v Badshot Lea

Tooting & Mitcham United v AFC Vardeanians

Whitehawk v Abbey Rangers

Broadbridge Heath v Worthing

Haywards Heath Town v AFC Dunstable or Hayes & Yeading United

Harrow Borough v Binfield

Horley Town v Balham

Cray Wanderers v Bedfont Sports Club

Westfield v Chipstead or Hassocks

Haringey Borough v Herne Bay or AFC Croydon Athletic

Corinthian Casuals v Sevenoaks Town

Sutton Common Rovers v Beaconsfield Town

Ashford United v Farnborough

Ramsgate v Arundel

Sutton Athletic v Flackwell Heath

VCD Athletic or AFC Uckfield Town v Moneyfields

Bognor Regis Town v Sittingbourne

Little Common v Hendon

Horsham YMCA v Margate

Metropolitan Police v Horsham

Weston Super Mare v Fareham Town

Cinderford Town v Bideford

Didcot Town v Poole Town

Truro City v Wimborne Town

Plymouth Parkway v Merthyr Town

Bridgwater Town v Bristol Manor Farm

Winchester City or AFC Stoneham v Taunton Town

Willand Rovers v North Leigh

Slimbridge or Burnham v Tiverton Town

Hythe & Dibden v Kidlington

Tavistock v Shepton Mallet or Melksham Town

Highworth Town v Yate Town or Exmouth Town

Wantage Town or Thame Rangers v Swindon Supermarine

Longlevens v Portland United

Thatcham Town v Salisbury

Cirencester Town v Gosport Borough

Evesham United v Dorchester Town

Mangotsfield United v Blackfield & Langley

Sholing v Bradford Town