Stratford Regatta handed ‘lifeline’ by its new sponsors

ROWING

STRATFORD Boat Club chiefs say their rescheduled regatta has been handed a ‘lifeline’ by new headline sponsors Kitchens by Dexter.

The club’s June regatta, which has been running in town since 1879, was cancelled for safety reasons as the River Avon was running too high and too fast for many of the attending crews to be safely marshalled.

There had been long discussions after the cancellation about running the event next month and new headline sponsors Kitchens by Dexter have stepped in to ensure the event can take place on Saturday, 21st September.

Stratford BC chairman Dawson Curnock said: “A lot of hard work goes into planning a regatta and the lifeline that Kitchens by Dexter have thrown us has meant that Stratford Boat Club’s regatta can finally be rescheduled.”

Jamie Hall, director at Kitchens by Dexter, added: “We had already pledged to be a gold sponsor for Stratford’s June regatta and shared the club’s disappointment when it had to be cancelled.

“Stepping up to be the headline sponsor is, we feel, the right thing to do to help a local club.”

As well as Stratford’s own crews, the rescheduled regatta already has entries from local, regional and national clubs such as Abingdon Rowing Club, Bishop Vesey’s Grammar School Rowing Club, Cardiff & Vale Schools Rowing Academy, Evesham Rowing Club, Hereford Cathedral School, King Edward The Sixth School Boat Club, King’s School Worcester Boat Club, Ross Rowing Club and Royal Grammar School Worcester Boat Club.

Stratford BC president Paul Stanton said: “We are most grateful to Kitchens by Dexter for stepping in as headline sponsor to make our rescheduled regatta viable again so that we can continue to encourage and provide sport for those in the Warwickshire area.

“We also look forward to welcoming competing crews, VIPs and guests and especially Stratford and Warwickshire residents and visitors to the town down to the river to watch and enjoy what will be an action-packed day.”