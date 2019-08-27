Residential plan for former homeless drop-in centre

Stratford’s former homeless drop-in centre on Waterside could now become a residential building after the district council applied to change its use last week.

The centre closed its doors suddenly in February pending a safety review of the premises and there has been criticism of the authority from homeless campaigners since about a lack of support being provided in its place.

After months of uncertainty over the centre, the council finally announced last month that it would remain permanently closed.

Last week’s application states the council’s intention to reinstate the building as a domestic dwelling explaining that when it operated as the Link, users of the service had caused concerns among some members of the public.

It adds that returning the building to residential use would relieve some of these concerns and that it would be classed as affordable accommodation.

In June Stratford District Council announced that the Link Project team would take over the running of twice weekly drop in sessions at the town’s United Reformed Church.

Due to the unavailability of the venue in the summer, St Gregory’s Church Hall has been holding once-a-week sessions, but the drop-ins are scheduled to return on a twice-a-week basis to the United Reformed Church from Tuesday 10th September.

While the sessions have been welcomed, some believe they do not adequately compensate for the loss of the permanent drop in centre.

Uncertainty over whether the sessions will continue after 10th October have also sparked concerns about a lack of long-term provision for the homeless and vulnerable.

Homeless campaigner Jackie Lines said: “I’m not surprised that this application has come forward for the old Link centre, it was very small and not really ever fit for purpose. I hope that the council are continuing to look at establishing a new alternative multi-purpose venue in the town and that this application is a positive step towards making that happen.”