Welford’s Martin Timms helps Bears to Balcomb Trophy glory

BOWLS

WELFORD bowler Martin Timms played a part in Warwickshire winning a second Balcomb Trophy during the Bowls England Nationals at Leamington’s Victoria Park.

The rinks representing the Bears against Sussex in the semi-final were Matt Wells (Rugby), Adam Smith (Avenue Leamington), Timms (Welford) and Mark Ireland (Erdington Court) as well as Mark Smith (Avenue Leamington), Dan Box (Little Compton), Calvin Wells (Nuneaton) and Tom Millership (Rugby).

Both Ireland’s rink and Millership’s rink got off to a good start, with Millership two up after four ends and Ireland four up after five.

With nine ends played Ireland and Co were now level, but Millership had moved six clear.

A couple of fours with singles in response took Ireland six clear and the Millership rink had moved to 12 shots clear.

Sussex cut the deficit against Millership by two with 15 ends played, but Ireland and Co raced away to lead by 16 with 17 ends played.

Sussex conceded with the rink scores at for 27-11, for Ireland and 18-8 for Millership 18-8 for an overall score 45-19, as the Bears reached the final.

Essex awaited in the final having navigated their way past Derbyshire in the semi-finals.

The Bears side remained unchanged and after three ends Millership was 8-0 down and Ireland level 2-2.

Sixteen unanswered shots for Millership swung that rink around, with Ireland now holding a two-shot advantage.

With 13 ends played things were looking good for the Bears, with Ireland seven up and Millership up by six.

A good run for Ireland’s opponents took them six shots ahead and for Millership and Co their lead was now five, with Essex now ahead by one overall.

Warwickshire won the 20th on both rinks by a single and Ireland took a single on his last end, losing 14-18, but the Bears were now two up overall.

On Millership’s rink the Bears held shot and with one wood left the Essex skip knew he had to make two shots for an extra end.

He went marginally wide as Millership won 26-19.

The overall score of 40-37 sealed a second Balcomb Trophy for Warwickshire, a perfect end to a very emotional campaign.