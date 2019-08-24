Dineen looking for positive reaction from Romans

FOOTBALL

HEAD coach Daniel Dineen says he is looking for a positive reaction from his players after Alcester Town suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, writes Rory Chester.

Dineen watched Alcester fall to a 2-1 loss away at Knowle in their most recent Midland League Division Two match, but has reiterated that he is hoping to see his players “move on and show a positive reaction” ahead of the Romans’ upcoming Bank Holiday fixtures.

“The 2-1 defeat was obviously not a great result,” said Dineen.

“A number of our key players didn’t turn up on the day and at 1-1 it would have been a bit of a smash and grab to take a point from the game.

“It is important to remain realistic and remember that we’re a new side in this division with a number of new players, many of which didn’t play last season.

“We’ll look to move on and we’ll learn a lot from the defeat.”

Knowle took a 1-0 lead into half-time before Karl King made it 1-1 after the break.

The Romans couldn’t hold out for a draw, though, as the home side snatched the win late on.

Looking ahead to the busy Bank Holiday schedule, Alcester take on Inkberrow in the Smedley Crooke Memorial Charity Cup preliminary round on Saturday (3pm kick-off) at Oversley Green before returning to league action just two days later with a trip to Barnt Green Spartak on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

With the Romans facing two games in three days over the weekend, Dineen can take plenty of positives into Saturday’s cup match against Inkberrow, with a full squad likely to be available.

“When you face two games in such a short space of time, it is important to use the whole squad,” he said.

“There’ll be some players who’ll get the chance to stake a claim in the side and I’m looking for them to turn up with the right mentality.”

In terms of Alcester’s overall ambitions for the season, Dineen added: “It’s important to not get carried away. We would like to win some silverware this season and are looking at the moment for a mid-table and above finish in the league.”