Police car rammed by stolen Land Rover

A police car was rammed by a stolen Land Rover in Preston Bagot last week during a pursuit.

The Land Rover Discovery, which had been reported stolen from Welford overnight on 13th-14th August, was spotted the following night by police near Warwick.

The vehicle, which was on false number places, failed to stop for officers and as it was pursued to Preston Bagot, it rammed a police car, causing extensive damage.

It was later found abandoned in the Shirley area of Birmingham, where it has been recovered for forensic examination.