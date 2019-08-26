New Stratford security measures still being developed

Measures designed to prevent terrorist attacks on Waterside are still being developed following the county council’s decision to rethink the plans last year.

Measures which included the installation of new bollards and imposing a new one way system directing traffic up Sheep Street and down Chapel Lane were expected to come into force in October.

However following opposition to the proposed one-way system, the plans were put on hold towards the end of last year, with the authority saying they would look to develop a new scheme in the New Year.

This week a spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “WCC continues to work closely with our partners in the Police, District Council and local business community to develop plans for community safety measures in Stratford.

“No final plans have been developed as yet but we can confirm that one way systems are no longer deemed necessary and would hope to be able to share more detail in the near future.”