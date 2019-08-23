Play equipment to be replaced following blaze

Play equipment destroyed by a devastating fire last month at Burbage Avenue is scheduled to be replaced before the end of September.

The fire, which police treated as suspected arson, occurred on 15th July, sending clouds of thick black smoke into the sky.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council said: “Stratford-on-Avon District Council has instructed its play equipment supplier to remove the damaged equipment at Burbage Avenue and replace it like-for-like before the end of September 2019.

“In the meantime, the parts of the play area not affected by the recent fire remain open for use.”