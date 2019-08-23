New-look Town Youth start season with defeat at Hereford

YOUTH FOOTBALL

Midland Floodlit Youth League, Southern Premier Division

Hereford 3

Stratford Town 1

Report by Bryan Hale

STRATFORD Town Youth began their Midland Floodlit Youth League Southern Premier Division season with a 3-1 defeat away at Hereford on Wednesday night and despite the result, manager Nick Ballinger said it was a ‘fine effort from a young team’.

Several of last season’s championship winners were no longer eligible for youth football and the line-up included only four members of last terms side, with the full matchday squad featuring nine players set to make their debut at Southern Premier Division level.

What was already going to be a testing evening for Town Youth got even more difficult early on as Jack Rosser fired the home side ahead from a free-kick.

Town hit back before the break with an assured finish from Jamie Spiers, following a fine pass by Rob Sone.

After starting the second half on the front foot, the hosts regained the lead midway through the second half thanks to Archie Muirhead’s goal, followed by Shaun Yalland securing the points with ten minutes to play.

“Regardless of the result it was a fine effort from a young team,” said boss Ballinger.

“They can build on this and will develop throughout the season.”

Town Youth are back in league action on Thursday night when they entertain Evesham United (7.45pm kick-off) before facing a trip to Bromyard Town in the FA Youth Cup preliminary round on Monday, 2nd September (7:45pm kick-off).