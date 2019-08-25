Charity events in memory of Warwick teenager raise thousands

Two special events in memory of teenager Alison Ingham were held in Stratford last weekend raising almost £11,000 for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

Alison, 19, from Warwick, died on 30th October last year following a car accident on the B4086 between Warmington and Kineton.

Determined to support the Air Ambulance team, which helped Alison following the crash, her family organised the release sponsored biodegradable balloons on the Friday, which would have been Alison’s 20th Birthday.

Despite the bad weather the balloon release raised £500.

On the Saturday a ball, sponsored by Taylor Raif Estates, was also held at the Crown Plaza Hotel, adding a further £10,450 to the charity pot for the Air Ambulance.

Alison’s mum Margaret, said: “My daughter Sarah had the idea for the balloon event when she was given a balloon with a feather in it at Alison’s funeral. We had about 160 people turn out on Friday, the weather was pretty horrendous but it was still lovely, everybody came together and there were a lot of hugs.

“Around 300 people attended the ball on Saturday, raising £10,400, the support was just amazing. The ball was born from the Sunday Lunch Club, which usually raises money for the Brain Tumour Charity, but recently its founder Jo Wheelwright-Horne has been helping us do a few events for the Air Ambulance.

“We chose to support the Air Ambulance because they attended at the scene of Alison’s accident. Thanks to them we were able to have four days with Alison, without them we wouldn’t have had that, we would not have been able to say goodbye.”

Margaret added that almost £32,000 had now been raised for the Air Ambulance since Alison died, with friends and family holding a number of events and activities to raise cash, including parachute jumps and raffles.

Margaret is due to climb the three peaks in September in aid of the charity, while Alison’s sister Sarah is due to undertake a wing walk on 28th September.

If you would like to donate to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance in memory of Alison, visit http://alisoningham.muchloved.com/

If any businesses would like to help Margaret raise money for the charity call 07812 401650 and leave your contact details.