Back-to-back wins at Stratford for Topofthecotswolds

TOPOFTHECOTSWOLDS, owned and trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by his son Sam, made it back-to-back wins at Stratford when landing the Sheila Vaughan Memorial Handicap Chase, the feature event of Thursday’s eight-race card, writes David Hucker.

It was at the 11th attempt that Topofthecotswolds got off the mark when he collared Alexander The Grey near the post at the beginning of the month and he came with a late run again, jumping the final fence alongside the well-backed Pink Eyed Pedro before asserting on the run to the line.

Staying on from the back was Meldrum Lad, who had won a hunter chase over the course in May, just edging Midnight Maestro, running his best race for some time, out of third place.

The opening Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber Of Commerce Novices’ Handicap Hurdle over two-and-a-quarter miles was divided into two, with the first division going to Petrucci, backed from 14-1 into 6-1, who went clear after the penultimate flight and always had too much in hand for outsider Sackfullofdreams.

One of just seven horses trained by David Jeffreys at Stow-on-the-Wold, Petrucci was winning after a 489-day absence from the track.

The second division saw another comfortable winner in Scottsdale, trained in Yorkshire by Peter Winks, who made all the running with Nick Scholfield to see off Turnbury and Last Chance Paddy, who were prominent throughout, but could never get near enough to mount a challenge.

With a circuit to run in the Linda Ford And Mary Mumford Memorial Novices’ Handicap Chase, Bagan only had the struggling Lock’s Corner behind him, but he made steady progress down the back straight with Adrian Heskin to challenge leader Cesar Du Gouet at the final fence and, putting in the better jump, quickly opened up a seven-length lead on the short run-in.

Ladies Dancing and Millie Wonnacott were looking to take the Walls & Ceilings International Ltd Amateur Riders’ Handicap Hurdle for the second year running and, after favourite Never A Word had fallen mid-race, they were in front going out on the final circuit.

But, at the age of 13, Ladies Dancing isn’t as quick as he was and dropped back to finish fourth behind 20-1 shot Fern Owl, on whom Alice Haynes, who runs a pre-training yard in Newmarket, was having just her fourth ride over jumps, the pair wearing down Jaxlight and the more experienced Becky Smith close home.

A winner nine times in point-to-points, High Hatton hadn’t been seen under Rules since June 2018, but that didn’t put punters off from backing him in to 11-4 favourite to land the Watch Racing TV Now Handicap Chase over a trip of nearly three-and-a-half miles.

He never looked like landing a blow, as 33-1 outsider Royals And Rebels led after the third-last fence and turned the race into a procession, winning by 13 lengths and looking like he could have gone round again.

Master Sunrise plugged on for second place, with Cruising Bye back in third, with the rest well strung out.

Oneofthesenights, winner of a point-to-point and both her starts under Rules, and Olly Murphy’s Beau Sancy, looking for a first win over hurdles after six attempts, went head-to-head in the Class Three Walls & Ceilings International Ltd Novices’ Hurdle.

There was nothing between them turning for home where the two horses collided as Gavin Sheehan went to take Oneofthesenights up the inside rail but, once the pair straightened up, she went to the front jumping the final flight to come home 11 lengths to the good.

The stewards considered that Aidan Coleman on Beau Sancy was to blame for the incident, suspending him for three days for careless riding.

After the race, winning jockey Sheehan dashed off to Fontwell Park where he made all the running on Chapmanshype to land the last race of the evening.

Gennady, trained in Scotland by Keith Dalgleish, was well-fancied to take the concluding Like RacingTV On Facebook Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race but, having led from the off, had no answer to the finishing kick of newcomer Took The Lot, who completed a good afternoon for the Twiston-Davies family.