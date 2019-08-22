In this week’s Herald

A pig farmer speaks exclusively to the Herald after being dumped by Tesco amid animal abuse claims. Also this week …

the future of two town bars hung in the balance during a four-hour licensing hearing.

And we bring you celebrity news – not only is rock legend Robert Plant playing in town but one of our own is about to hit the small screen in The Great British Bake Off.

Star performers from district schools also feature in our A-Levels special.

We also talk to the first retailer to move into Bell Court, who is about to leave town after footfall proved disappointing.

Plus our photographer was out and about taking stunning snapshots of fetes, fairs and shows across the district and we have the best arts and sports coverage around.

So you can’t afford to miss your Herald, out every Thursday.