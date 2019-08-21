Vulnerable people offered new accommodation say council

Vulnerable people living in supported accommodation have not been made homeless according to Warwickshire County Council, after a number of such properties were boarded up.

In recent days properties operated by Home Group have been boarded up in Stratford, following the end of its contract to provide supported accommodation with the county council.

Such accommodation is provided to those over 25 who may otherwise find themselves at risk of becoming homeless.

Home Group managed properties in Stratford included those on Evesham Place and Lodge Road.

This week Warwickshire County Council confirmed that supported accommodation is now being provided by the charity P3 and that nobody who had been staying in a Home Group property has been made homeless.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “P3 have now taken over the delivery of the new accommodation based housing related support. This commenced on 1 August.

“We are not able to share details about individual properties and/or customers due to confidentiality. However we can confirm that everyone in the Home Group service has now either moved on to alternative accommodation, moved into P3/Orbit accommodation or is being supported by P3 and Stratford District Council.

“All partners are continuing to work together to deliver the housing related support service to customers across the whole county.”

Steve Heywood, from Home Group, added: “It is too early at this stage to have made a decision on our properties. Rest assured we are working on a range of options but it will take it little time to come to a conclusion. We are conscious of external factors and will work as fast as possible.”

Support for the homeless has come under scrutiny in Stratford this year following the closure of the Stratford Link Project’s drop-in centre on Waterside in February on safety grounds.

The Link has recently been operating twice weekly drop-in sessions at the United Reformed Church, and though these sessions will return in September, they are due to end on October 10th, with no word yet on if an alternative will be provided.