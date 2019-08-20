Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi offers actress a helping hand

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi is not just lending his support to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he’s also been giving tips to fictional national leader Clare Scarsdale.

Clare is the central character in a new play, The Mullah of Downing Street, which runs at The Theatre Chipping Norton this week, from 21st to 24th August. As research into the role, actor Sue Ruddick visited the Houses of Parliament with Labour MP Peter Kyle and Conservative MP Nadhim.

The new comedy from Imran Yusf is set in the living room of 10 Downing Street on the night of a general election. Frazzled Prime Minister, Clare Scarsdale, is back home for what might be the last time. She is happily embracing multiculturalism one Bombay Dry Gin at a time, when her chances of a relaxing election eve are shattered by unexpected guests…

Her daughter comes home to announce she wants to become a Muslim and marry her partner who is a Mullah – and that is where the play begins… Imran is from London and attended the Royal Court Young Writers Programme. Tickets can be booked at www.chippingnortontheatre.com