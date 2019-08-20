More Wardrop Cup glory for Welford

BOWLS

WELFORD-on-Avon BC won the Wardrop Cup for the third time in four years after a 4-1 victory over Three Spiers at Wolvey BC.

In the two wood singles Wallace Stein (Three Spires) raced away to a 9-0 lead after eight ends against Welford’s Dave Hobbis.

Hobbis took the next three ends with singles, but Stein replied with a double and single.

A Hobbis double was countered by two singles and with five ends remaining, Hobbis trailed by nine.

Stein took the next end with a double to secure a 16-5 win and take the first point for Three Spires.

With the two woods over, the four wood singles took to the field, with Martin Hammond representing Three Spires and Simon Davies playing for Welford.

Hammond took an early lead, but Davies went on strong run, taking the score to 18-4.

Hammond took his score to six, but Davies scored the three he needed to win 21-6 and level the overall score at 1-1.

A good start for the Welford rink of Tony Finch, Bradley Jerram, Mick Hawkins and Martin Timms saw them seven up at the eighth end against Mike Tansey, Tony Stacey, Bob Wyer and Keith Hornsby (Three Spires).

Timms and Co continued to add shots, completing a 24-8 victory to give Welford the advantage.

After five ends in the pairs, Welford (Mario Rosso and Andrew Francis) held a one-shot lead over Three Spires (Paul Daniels and Colin Sheldon), while in the triples Andy Prickett, Ken Chedgzoy and Alan Apsey (Welford) led the Three Spires trio of Simon Rogers, Lewis Hammond and Ray Beasley by two.

With ten ends gone Welford were in command of both games, with the pairs now ten up and the triples six up.

In the triples, Three Spires pulled the scores level after 13 ends and cut the deficit in the pairs to six after 12 ends.

A five with three ends to go in the triples for Apsey and Co swung the game back into Welford’s favour, with the pairs still six ahead with five ends to go.

Despite a final end four for Three Spires in the triples Welford secured both remaining points, taking the triples 18-16 while a strong finish in the pairs took them to a comfortable 26-11 victory.