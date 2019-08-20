Ellen Badger medical centre plans due in October

Plans for a new medical centre at Shipston’s historic Ellen Badger Hospital are moving forward after the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) revealed that designs for the new building are expected to be completed in October.

The possibility of a new surgery on the hospital site has been made possible by the purchase of a plot of land adjacent to the existing building by the Friends of the Ellen Badger Hospital in 2017.

The existing hospital also underwent an extensive refurbishment of the hospital last year.

A review of GP surgery buildings in South Warwickshire by the NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has identified Shipston as a priority site.

Shipston Medical Centre have confirmed the Ellen Badger Hospital as their preferred site and will now work with SWFT to prepare a business case and jointly procure an architect.

Sophie Gilkes, Director of Development at South Warwickshire Foundation Trust said: “There has never been a better time to develop Ellen Badger Hospital. It is truly aligned to the national NHS plan and is key to helping people remain healthy within their local communities.”

SWFT confirmed that a feasibility study into the new medical centre was underway considering a wide range of factors such as access and flooding, and they have been engaging with partners to understand what services need to be provided in Shipston.

The Ellen Badger Hospital, which first opened in 1896, is well loved by Shipston residents and is named after local entrepreneur Richard Badger.