Shipston’s Laura Jackson shines at Bolesworth Castle

SHOWJUMPING

FORMER badminton competitor turned show jumper Laura Jackson won the Voltaire Design CSIAm-A Platinum final at the Equitop Bolesworth Young Horse Championships, writes Rory Chester.

Riding the talented seven-year-old Gloria VI, Jackson, from Shipston-on-Stour, was full of praise for Jo Bamfords’ mare.

“This was my first time at Bolesworth,” she said.

“I had been wanting go there and compete for a while so it was great to be there.

“I work with horses full-time managing a yard and my event horses always did well in the jumping phases, but there was more work to be done on the dressage so it made sense to show jump full time.

“Gloria had six weeks off before the show as I had been busy with Pony Club camp and the summer holidays, so to go there and win was fantastic.”

Having an excellent show and taking the runner-up spot was Polly Shaw and Why Not Fado, with Gemma Wright continuing her great week by finishing in third place with Cool Boy.