Fans thrilled by fierce racing at John Wilkin Raceway

MOTORSPORT

MORE than 5,000 spectators enjoyed plenty of high-octane racing at the Men’s National Autograss Championships hosted by Evesham Autograss Club at their John Wilkin Raceway venue.

With 400 of the top Autograss racers from across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales the competition was fierce and the pace was blistering.

After two days of spectacular racing, ten class champions were eventually crowned, including local racer Darren Grasby in his rear-wheel drive Imp.

Grasby has been at the fore of the sport for over two decades now, but had never been able to achieve the status of National Champion.

After many years of trying in Class Four the moment finally came for the Stratford resident on home turf, a special feeling for both himself and the Evesham Autograss Club.

The final race of the day saw Craig Conway, from the Scunthorpe club, crowned the Champion of Champions, the most prestigious title in the sport.