Lamp posts to be replaced in October following safety concerns

Lamp posts throughout Stratford Town centre, which have been dismantled and covered in tape on safety grounds, will be replaced in October, Warwickshire County Council confirmed this week.

The lamp posts, which are particularly prominent on Rother Street and Henley Street, were taken down earlier this year, but the taped up bases which remain in place have been branded as an eyesore by some.

Last week a spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “The columns in Stratford have been cut down for safety reasons after they failed structural safety testing. Orders have been made for replacement columns and we envisage that these will be installed by the middle of October 2019.”