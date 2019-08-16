Henry’s got a new motor

SHAKESPEARE Hospice has helped one of its young patients get on the move this summer – by getting him a new car. Transitional Service patient Henry said he was over the moon with his new transport, which has been arranged for him with Motability UK. The new Ford Independence was delivered to the Hospice in June and has been specially adapted for carers who transport patients who have disabilities.

Henry, who is 21 years old, has a neuromuscular disorder called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.

The Shottery hospice’s Transitional Care Service supports young people aged between 16 and 24 with a life-limiting condition, to develop and extend their independence as they move from paediatric to adult services.

The service also supports their families and carers, who can access the range of services available at the hospice, such as counselling, complementary therapies and day hospice facilities.

The carers were able to take a test drive of the new van, which is giving Henry more independence and choice. Hazel Godwin, Transitional Care Nurse, said: “Henry is overjoyed with the van and has been particularly looking forward to being able to attend some Summer festivals. He has even expressed an interest in working in the charity sector in IT.

“It is fantastic that this van will give him more freedom.” Henry said: “Having my own car will allow me to be able to go out where I want when I want.

“My new car will boost my confidence and it will make me feel very comfortable and at ease. “Without The Shakespeare Hospice and all of Hazel’s help none of this would have been possible and I am eternally grateful.”

