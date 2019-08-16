Edwards urges Romans to push on after perfect start

FOOTBALL

JOINT-BOSS Shaun Edwards admitted his pre-season concerns over Alcester Town’s mentality have been completely chucked out of the window after a perfect start to the 2019/20 Midland League Division Two campaign.

Following a mixed pre-season which included defeats to Highgate United, Racing Club Warwick and AFC Solihull, the Romans opened up their Division Two account on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Coventry Alvis before cruising to a 3-0 victory at FC Stratford on Tuesday night.

Ex-Racers striker Wade Malley has already helped himself to four goals since his move to the Stratford Road Ground and Edwards hopes third-placed Alcester can keep up their good run this Saturday when they make the trip to Knowle (3pm kick-off).

“Without sounding arrogant, we have lots of ability in the dressing room and after an iffy pre-season I started to question the mentality,” he told the Herald.

“However, the lads have completely threw those thoughts back in my face after those first two performances and long may that continue.

“We’ve got Knowle this weekend and we know we’re in for a tough game.

“When I saw the opening fixtures for the season I knew we were in for a difficult start, but you’ve got to play the games and try to beat everyone that’s in front of you.

“We know it’s going to be tough as the surface won’t be as good as the one we played on against FC Stratford, but we go over there with a full squad and I’m confident we can get a result.”

Edwards was also full of praise for FC Stratford following Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory and expects Dave Poulson’s side to do well this season.

“We started of really slowly against Stratford and they could have been 2-0 up before we even took the lead,” he added.

“They’re a really good side and I’ll be surprised if they don’t do well.

“Teams will go over to FC Stratford and get hurt, there’s no two ways about it.”