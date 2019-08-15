A-Level results are out

By
Sarah Halford
-
0
310
King Edward VI School student Josh Stone had plenty to celebrate this morning having achieved four A* A-Levels. Pictured with his mother Carolyn, Josh now hopes to study engineering at Bristol University. Photo: Mark Williamson

The big A-Levels day has arrived and results are starting to come in … KES report that it’s another record-breaking year, with 88.2% of A-Level papers graded A*-B. No fewer than 67 students obtained three A grades or better, including 15 who obtained the grades required for Oxbridge places. Ten students obtained four A* grades: Ewan Chamberlain, Beth Eames, Dominic Howden, Joe Hunt, Artem Khovanov, Sam Leadley, Oliver Richardson, Joshua Stone, Jemima Swain and Archie Watt.

We’ll bring you more results as they come in and we’ll have a full report and photos in next week’s Herald, out on Thursday, 22nd August