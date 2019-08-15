A-Level results are out

The big A-Levels day has arrived and results are starting to come in … KES report that it’s another record-breaking year, with 88.2% of A-Level papers graded A*-B. No fewer than 67 students obtained three A grades or better, including 15 who obtained the grades required for Oxbridge places. Ten students obtained four A* grades: Ewan Chamberlain, Beth Eames, Dominic Howden, Joe Hunt, Artem Khovanov, Sam Leadley, Oliver Richardson, Joshua Stone, Jemima Swain and Archie Watt.

We’ll bring you more results as they come in and we’ll have a full report and photos in next week’s Herald, out on Thursday, 22nd August