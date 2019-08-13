Warwickshire Police joins forces with Northamptonshire Police in rural crime operation

ONE person has been arrested in the West Midlands as police raided four addresses as part of an investigation into the slaughter and illegal butchery of sheep.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police and Warwickshire Police executed warrants at addresses in Coventry on Saturday, 10th August.

The activity is part of Operation Stock, the Northamptonshire Police investigation into a number of reports of illegal sheep butchery and theft across the county, which is linked to similar investigations in neighbouring forces, including Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Inspector Allison Wiggin said: “We would like to reassure the rural community that everything is being done to tackle this crime.

“This joint operation is a really positive step and sends a clear message to would-be offenders that we are determined to stop the offences and bringing those responsible to justice.

“We will do this through regular targeted operations and by working closely with neighbouring forces and partners to share best practice, intelligence and information.

“Whilst Warwickshire Police has put in place Operation Hillman to address the theft and illegal butchery of sheep, the importance of communities remaining vigilant, reporting anything suspicious in or near fields of livestock cannot be underestimated. Thank you to those that have done so already, it has been a great help.”

The warrants were executed at properties in Ransome Road, Fynford Road, Foleshill Road, and Eld Road, Coventry.

A 39-year-old Coventry man arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about offences linked to Operation Stock should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the operation name. In an emergency, always call 999.

Find out more about Operation Stock at www.northants.police.uk/OpStock(Opens in a new window)