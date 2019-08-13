Thousands pledged to save the Fox at Loxley

Close to £150,000 has been pledged to help save a Loxley pub as villagers step up their efforts to try and purchase the property.

Earlier this year The Fox at Loxley was put up for sale by its owners Ei Group (formerly Enterprise Inns) for £345,000, stoking fears locally that it could close.

However, as the Fox had been listed as an Asset of Community Value by the parish council, a moratorium was placed on any sale to allow the community to put a bid together to buy the pub should they chose.

Rising to the challenge, residents set up the Fox at Loxley Action Group, with a view to raising the cash needed to buy and run it as a community venue.

The group is being supported by Loxley Parish Council who have funded a survey of the pub, while they have also sought help from those running the New Inn at Norton Lindsey, who successfully purchased the business in 2016 to run as a community venue.

