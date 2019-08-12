Do3 athletes make a splash at Cotswold Water Park

TRIATHLON

THREE members of Warwickshire triathlon squad Do3 took top-four spots at the Cotswold Lake 62 Aquabike event.

The contest, held at the Cotswold Water Park, was made up of a 1,500m open water swim and a 36km cycle, with Alison Robbins, Jeremy Emmett and Ben Phyall all finishing in the top-four with times of 1:45, 1:42 and 1:27 respectively.

Stéphane Egot-Lemaire, Ines Carrera, Vicki Hill and Laura Castle all competed in the triathlon event made up of a 1,500m swim, 36km cycle and 9km run.

They finished with times of 2:19, 2:29, 2:41, 2:41 respectively.

Paul Nash was on top form at the Bedford Triathlon – a standard distance event that was competed over a 1,500m swim, 40km bike and 10km run.

He completed the event in 3:17 and was fourth in his age group. At the Oxonian Cycling Club 50 Mile Time Trial, Marcus Gaskell set a blistering pace and completed the course in 2:09.

Do3 head coach Dave Knight said: “We have had another weekend of solid performances in all disciplines and having such fantastic sponsor partners has helped us to perform at this level.

“My thanks go to Everyone Active, Yonda Sport and Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort for helping with our swim; Cycle Republic for cycling; Xendurance for fuelling athletes on race day and to Shires Physio who keep everyone in top form.”