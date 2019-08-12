Weekend cricket and football results

CRICKET

Saturday, 3rd August

Warwickshire League, Premier Division

Solihull Municipal 118 all out (5pts) lost to Stratford 149-3 (20pts)

Cotswold Hills League, Premier Division

Alcester & Ragley 131 all out (7pts) lost to Overbury 219 all out (22pts)

Kineton 105 all out (20pts) bt Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 78 all out (7pts)

Lapworth 170-9 (19pts) bt Exhall & Wixford 162-8 (7pts)

Shipston-on-Stour 202-8 (24pts) bt Bretforton 49 all out (4pts)

Wellesbourne 76-4 (20pts) bt Long Itchington 75 all out (2pts)

Division One

Ashton-under-Hill 119 all out (4pts) lost to Elmley Castle 228-6 (24pts)

FISSC 91 all out (1pt) lost to Leek Wootton 92-3 (20pts)

Leamington 3rds 234-6 (24pts) bt Rowington 111 all out (revised target of 219) (4pts)

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds 78 all out (5pts) lost to Winchcombe 184 all out (23pts)

Tanworth & Camp Hill 86-6 (16pts) bt Warwickshire County Council 85-9 (3pts)

Division Two

Adlestrop 164 all out (6pts) lost to Temple Grafton 160-6 (revised target of 157) (20pts)

Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 206-8 (20pts) bt Leamington 4ths 125-7 (6pts)

Moreton-in-Marsh 175-9 (23pts) bt Wellesbourne 2nds 71 all out (revised target of 156) (4pts)

Stoneleigh 175-9 (23pts) bt Badsey 80 all out (2pts)

Division Three

Blockley 116-3 (revised target of 116) (18pts) bt The Lenches 141-8 (3pts)

Broadway 159-7 (9pts) tied with Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 159-3 (revised target of 160) (11pts)

Ebrington 181-2 (22pts) bt Earlswood 3rds 187 all out (5pts)

Division Four

Exhall & Wixford 2nds 144 all out (4pts) lost to Bidford-on-Avon 247-4 (22pts)

Fladbury 165-7 (20pts) bt Stratford Bards 143 all out (5pts)

Leek Wootton 2nds 153-7 (revised target of 150) (19pts) bt Claverdon 149 all out (5pts)

Rowington 2nds 134-6 (3pts) lost to Great Alne 135-3 (18pts)

Division Five

Dorridge & Hockley Heath 73 all out (4pts) lost to Alcester & Ragley 2nds 160-8 (22pts)

Division Six

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds 87 all out (2pts) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 151-4 (22pts)

Overbury 2nds 97-9 (5pts) lost to Broadway 2nds 121 all out (17pts)

Winchcombe 2nds 82 all out (3pts) lost to Kineton 2nds 213-6 (24pts)

Division Seven

Bretforton 2nds 94-0 (19pts) bt Lapworth 3rds 91-9 (0pts)

Elmley Castle 2nds 148-9 (5pts) lost to Southam 2nds 151-6 (19pts)

FOOTBALL

Thursday, 8th August

Stratford Alliance, Hospital Cup, First Round

Bretforton Old Boys 1-0 Claverdon

Feckenham Reserves 4-1 Central Ajax Reserves

Henley Forest of Arden 1-1 GSH United (Henley won 4-2 on penalties)

Welford-on-Avon 2-3 South Redditch Athletic

AFC Alcester Town 4-1 Shottery United

Shipston Excelsior Res 3-3 Redditch Borough (Redditch won 4-3 on penalties)

Saturday, 10th August

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town 2-1 Needham Market

FA Cup, Extra Preliminary Round

Racing Club Warwick 0-2 AFC Wulfrunians

Midland League, Division One

Studley 5-2 Nuneaton Griff

Division Two

Alcester Town 2-1 Coventry Alvis

Earlswood Town 0-1 Northfield Town

Knowle 4-3 FC Stratford

Division Three

Central Ajax 3-1 WLV Sport

Upton Town 2-1 Shipston Excelsior

West Midlands (Regional) League, Premier Division

Littleton 5-0 Dudley Town