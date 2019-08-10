Lions train life-savers

A THOUSAND of Stratford’s school leavers have been trained in life-saving skills, thanks to the Shakespeare Lions.

For the last three years the Lions have been teaching students at three of Stratford’s senior schools how to treat emergencies, particularly those involving heart attacks.

The training included how to safely assess collapsed individuals, perform CPR, use defibrillators, put patients in the recovery position and treat choking.

More training is planned for the autumn.

