Council backing for pension fight

WARWICKSHIRE County Council has now backed local women who are fighting for justice over the state pension age increases.

The county council now joins 159 other UK councils who are supporting their own 1950s born women campaigning for a fair deal over their pensions.

Over 6,000 women in the Stratford area born in the 1950s are thought to be affected by the state pension age increases which have already impacted 3.8 million women nationally.

According to the Coventry and Warwickshire branch of Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI), 6,200 local women stand to lose thousands of pounds from their pension due to rapid increases in the pension age which were included in the state pension law of 1995 and 2011.

