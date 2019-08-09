Dame Judi Dench sends message of support for county’s churches

A CHARITY cycle and walk through the Warwickshire countryside has received a message of support actor Dame Judi Dench, the event being held to raise money for historic churches in the county. The Bard’s Ride will be supporting the Warwickshire and Coventry Historic Churches Trust and local churches designated by those taking part.

Dame Judi, who is patron of the the trust, said “Churches and chapels are at the heart of our British heritage and Shakespeare Country, which I am so fond of, is where some of the most beautiful ones in Britain were built and still stand sentinel over the landscape. Please help our trust to preserve our precious past by joining us on the Bard’s Ride, a fantastic fundraising ride, cycling through stunning Warwickshire scenery past beautiful churches and villages that would have inspired the Bard in his lifetime.”

The event takes place on 19th September with a 40 mile cycle challenge, passing 17 churches, starting from Newbold-on-Stour, a family fun ride covering 18 miles also setting off from the village green as part of the fund raising effort. On the same day those wishing to support the charity by walking can take part in the Bard’s Walk which will start and finish at Honnington Hall just north of Shipston-on-Stour.

For more information go to the Warwickshire and Coventry Historic Churches Trust website at www.warwickshirechurches.org.uk