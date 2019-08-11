Have your say on key council plan

An important document which will help guide planning decisions across the district has gone out for public consultation this week.

The council’s Site Allocations Plan includes a number of policies and proposals, though it is its list of reserve housing sites which might raise a few eyebrows among residents.

The reserve sites document details sites across the district which could potentially be made available for development, should the housing sites within the Core Strategy fail to progress.

The 77 reserve sites proposed could provide space for around 3,000 new homes.

However Cllr Daren Pemberton, deputy leader of the district council, has previously urged residents not to worry about the list, saying the chances of the sites being developed are remote.

When the draft list was revealed last month, Cllr Pemberton urged developers not to waste their time or money trying to pursue sites on the reserve list.

Elsewhere the plan sets out new planning policies related to self-build and custom-build housing sites, built-up area settlement boundaries and employment enabling sites.

It also details how land would be safeguarded along the route of the A46.

Cllr Daren Pemberton, Deputy Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Place Portfolio Holder says “This consultation is the latest stage in the preparation of the Site Allocations Plan which will be an important element of the District’s Development Plan once adopted.

“This plan sets out a range of planning policies and proposals including the identification of reserve housing sites that will only be released for development if the District Council can no longer demonstrate a 5 year housing land supply

“The District Council has recently published its latest Housing Land Supply Statement for 2019-2024 which shows there is a 6.51 year supply. The security of having a strong housing land supply and a series of identified reserve housing sites if required, will help protect the district from speculative developments in unsuitable locations.

“It is important that the public has the opportunity to inform the plan and we welcome comments on its content and soundness.”

The consultation runs until Friday 20th September and comments can be made by visiting www.stratford.gov.uk/siteallocations or by downloading a form and emailing it to policy.consultations@stratford-dc.gov.uk.

Alternatively, submissions can be posted to the Planning Policy Team, Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Elizabeth House, Church Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6HX.