Bosses get on their bikes for employee

TWO company directors from Stratford cycled 150 miles to raise money for one of their employees.

Directors of The Newey Group Alex Newey and Martyn Thomas, both from Stratford, cycled from the firm’s offices in Chichester to its offices in Stratford.

They raised £3,510 towards immunotherapy for their employee Mark Thompson, who has a brain tumour.

Mark, 33, has worked for Newey for 15 years and has undergone chemotherapy and radiation therapy and the promising immunotherapy treatment is available in Germany.

There is no insurance or NHS to cover the £40,000 cost and Mark has two young children to support.

The directors’ cycle took 12 hours and a party of colleagues, family and friends tracked their journey.

As the day came to a close the welcome party moved to The Bell in Alderminster and waited eagerly in the car park to greet the pair as they sped towards Stratford.

Further information can be found on the Just Giving page; https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-jane-milbourn And Mark’s page; https://www.gofundme.com/treatment-for-brain-tumour