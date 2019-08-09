Stratford Town Council declares climate emergency

Stratford Town Council has joined the district council in declaring a climate emergency, with members unanimously supporting the idea last week.

During the meeting on 30th July, councillors pledged to move towards carbon neutral targets and to work with businesses, environmental groups and residents to try and bring about a change in people’s behaviours.

The council will now work to convey the seriousness of the environmental situation to residents and businesses, encouraging them to take action to cut greenhouse gas emissions, whilst lobbying the Government to address the issue.